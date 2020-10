HARRISON - Virginia A. Harrison, 86, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. Arrangements handled by Weber Funeral Home



