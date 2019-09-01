|
Virginia Hartman Virginia L. "Ginger" Hartman, nee Wylie, age 64, of Belleville, IL.died on Friday, August 30, 2019 at her residence. Virginia was an Aviation Electronic Technician with the US Navy. She was a 1972 graduate of Althoff Catholic High School. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and music. Virginia loved going to the casino and playing video games on the computer. She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur J. Wylie Jr. Virginia is survived by her husband Gary R. Hartman; daughter Jennifer L. Hartman of Belleville, IL; her mother Virginia Wylie, nee Martinez; brother Arthur Wylie III of Belleville, IL; her sister Cate Wylie of Belleville, IL ; brother Edward ( Sharon ) Wylie of Millstadt, IL; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Donations may be made to Susan Komen Breast Cancer Association Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Memorial service: will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.at Kassly Mortuary Ltd. with Father Clyde Grogan officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019