Virginia Hufker Virginia C. Hufker, age 79, died peacefully on November 13 th , 2019 surrounded by family. She was born on November 12, 1940, the second child of Nathaniel and Mary (Gartland) Treat who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Dr. William J Hufker Jr, who died July 14, 2016. She is survived by their three children of whom she is most proud: W. John Hufker III, Sheila Hufker Tanck (Greg), Teresa Hufker Walloch (Colby), and four grandchildren Evan and Bradley Tanck, and Lily and Mia Walloch. Spending time with her children was her greatest joy. Also surviving are 7 siblings: Barbara McElroy (King dec), Kathleen Treat, Margaret McKenzie (Michael, dec), Dennis Treat (Kerrie), Richard Treat (Jenny), Robert Treat (Kathleen), and Patricia Moreland (Greg). Along with sisters-in-law Sister Rosemary Hufker, SSND, Ph.D., and Dr. Geraldine Hufker, Ph.D., and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews all of whom contributed to a wonderful family life. She received her undergraduate degree in Education from Maryville College of the Sacred Heart, and her Master's Degree, also in Education, from the Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL. Throughout her adult life, Ginny was actively involved in John XXIII, a Christian Life Community; a bridge club for 50 years, which she did not like to miss; a sewing brunch of over a decade which she thoroughly enjoyed as well. She so looked forward to every meeting of these groups and a bunco club for many years. She treasured those friendships. Ginny loved to travel and had traveled extensively, both the US and worldwide. She was also an active member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, IL, ministries until her health prevented it. Memorials may be made to: School Sisters of Notre Dame, 320 E. Ripa Ave., St. Louis, MO, 63125; SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 207 Vandalia St., Collinsville, IL, 62234 Visitation: with the family from 9:30 - 10:30am Saturday, December 14, 2019 at SS Peter and Paul Church, Collinsville, IL. Service: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30am at the church with lunch to follow.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 12, 2019