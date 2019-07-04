Home

Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street P. O. Box 155
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Virginia Johnson
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street P. O. Box 155
Mascoutah, IL 62258
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street P. O. Box 155
Mascoutah, IL 62258
Virginia Johnson


1930 - 2019
Virginia Johnson Virginia M. Johnson, 88, of Mascoutah, IL, born Oct. 9, 1930 in Fort Wayne, IN, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Barnes Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Virginia was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer G. and Frances, nee Hartman, Pfeiffer, her husband, Robert E. Johnson whom she married in Waynedale, IN on Sept. 19, 1952 and who died Aug. 30, 2010, a son, Dennis Johnson, a daughter, Denise Gove, a granddaughter, Kelly Johnson; a son-in-law, Gordon Goodman and seven brothers and sisters. Surviving are four children, Allen (Vicky) Johnson of Mascoutah, IL, Robert (Kris) Johnson of Knoxville, TN, Kathleen (Angelo) Johnson-Walters of Anchorage, AK, and Bradley (Suzanna) Johnson of Belleville, IL; nine grandchildren, Michelle (Eric) Johns, Adam (Jenny), Lawton (Chelsea), Connor, Cameron, Daniel (Gabrielle), Ryan, Elliot, and Kaitlyn Johnson; nine great-grandchildren, Niven, Alec, Nicholas, Madison, Kelly, Kormic, Clare, Giovanni and Emmett; two brothers, Ernest Pfeiffer of Michigan, Allen (Mary) Pfeiffer of Indiana; two sisters, Edith Armington of Indiana, Beatrice (Larry) Stebing of Indiana; and nieces and nephews. In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to Kelly Lynn Johnson Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 79, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 11 AM to 1 PM Friday, July 5, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held 1 PM Friday, July 5, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Spratte officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 4, 2019
