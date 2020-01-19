Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
(618) 233-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Koehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Koehler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Koehler Obituary
Virginia Koehler Virginia E. Koehler, 96, of Caseyville, Illinois passed away Friday, January 17th, 2020. She was born in E. St. Louis, Illinois on June 10th, 1923 to Robert and Mabel (Doctor) Mason. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, Edwin L. Koehler, and sons, Jim and Rick Koehler. Virginia is survived by daughter, Margo Origliosso of Troy, Illinois, Gene Koehler of Waterloo, Illinois, Gayle Wallheimer of Collinsville, Illinois, Kevin Koehler of Caseyville, Illinois, Kenneth Koehler of St. Louis, MO, and grandchildren, Tanya, Amy and Donna, Melissa, Shelly, Bobby, Emily, Jeff, Kendra, Kayla, Kyla and great-grandchildren, Shannon. She is further survived by great-great-grandchildren, Savannah, Marcellus, Connor, Lincoln, and Benjamin. Virginia enjoyed ballroom dancing. Memorials may be made to S.A.V.E., (St. Clair Associated Vocational Enterprises, Inc.) Freeburg, Illinois. http://www.saveorg.org/ Visitation: Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Service: Funeral will be Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake View Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -