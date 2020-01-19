|
Virginia Koehler Virginia E. Koehler, 96, of Caseyville, Illinois passed away Friday, January 17th, 2020. She was born in E. St. Louis, Illinois on June 10th, 1923 to Robert and Mabel (Doctor) Mason. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, Edwin L. Koehler, and sons, Jim and Rick Koehler. Virginia is survived by daughter, Margo Origliosso of Troy, Illinois, Gene Koehler of Waterloo, Illinois, Gayle Wallheimer of Collinsville, Illinois, Kevin Koehler of Caseyville, Illinois, Kenneth Koehler of St. Louis, MO, and grandchildren, Tanya, Amy and Donna, Melissa, Shelly, Bobby, Emily, Jeff, Kendra, Kayla, Kyla and great-grandchildren, Shannon. She is further survived by great-great-grandchildren, Savannah, Marcellus, Connor, Lincoln, and Benjamin. Virginia enjoyed ballroom dancing. Memorials may be made to S.A.V.E., (St. Clair Associated Vocational Enterprises, Inc.) Freeburg, Illinois. http://www.saveorg.org/ Visitation: Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Service: Funeral will be Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
