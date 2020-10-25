Virginia L. Douglas

October 21, 2020

Collinsville, Illinois - Virginia L. Douglas: Virginia Lee Douglas 89 of Collinsville, Ill. passed away on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at the Bria of Belleville. She was born December 19, 1930 the daughter of the late Charles and Helen nee Goodwin Beam. She married George J. Douglas on December 30, 1947. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded by two brothers Stephen & Donald Beam.

Virginia is survived by her children Margie (Dennis) Johnson of Lake Worth, Fl., Charles Douglas Green Acres, Fl., Judy Davidson of Alton, Il. and Janet (Robert) Parvin of Collinsville, Il. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Kassly Funeral Home in Collinsville, Il. on Sunday October 25, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday at 4:00 PM with Rev. Ron Habermehl officiating. Interment will take place at the National Cemetery in Palm Beach, Fl.





