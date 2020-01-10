Home

More Obituaries for Virginia Leezy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Leezy


1931 - 2020
Virginia Leezy Obituary
Virginia Leezy Virginia L. "Ginny" Leezy, nee Wright, age 88, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on May 27, 1931 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Wednesday, January 08, 2020 at her daughter Patty's home peacefully. Ginny graduated from East St. Louis High School in 1949 and married her sweetheart, Ronald "Jack" Leezy on February 17, 1951. They built their family home in Fairview Heights, Illinois and raised their 3 children, Susan Patty and John. She was a long standing member of Sterling Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, Illinois, as well as a past secretary, choir member and a member of the Ladies Sunday School where she made many long time friendships. Ginny previously worked at Bradford Electric before retiring and C & D Tax Services. She loved flowers, gardening and cooking. Ginny was known for her wonderful casseroles at gatherings, but most of all she loved her family. She found good in everyone and through this she had many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald B. "Jack" Leezy; her parents, Archie L. and Aultie A. Wright, nee Winters; her granddaughter, Lauren Glueck; her grandson, Kyle Robert Leezy; her twin brother, James Edward Wright, who died in childbirth; a brother Thomas Layton Wright; her mother-in-law, Alice Thompson and her sister-in-law, Betty Garcia. Ginny is survived by her children, Susan "Sue" (Ronnie) Wood, Patricia "Patty" (Jim) Glueck and John (Shelly) Leezy; her grandchildren, Jason (Samantha) Wood, Rhonda (Jordan) Woerndle, Audrey (Jacob) Knigge, Steven Leezy, Tyler Leezy, and Brent Leezy; her great-grandchildren, Seth Woerndle, Cheyenne Knigge, Raylan Knigge, Adalyn Knigge and Bryce Wood; her step grandchildren, Jarrod (Krista) Grayson, Sean (Erin) Underhill and Ben (Samantha) Roustio; and her step great-grandchildren, Destiny Albrecht, Dylan Albrecht, Emmett Underhill, Lena Roustio, Phoebe Roustio and Granger Roustio. Thank you to those from the Senior Companion Program that spent time with Ginny sitting and visiting, Kathy, Shirley, and JoAnne. Your love and compassion shown was immeasurable. A special thank you to Edna Fox and her daughter, Jill, for their visits and friendship. Memorials may be made to Southwestern Illinois Visiting Nurses Association, Senior Companion Program, 7 Executive Woods, Swansea, IL 62226. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Ed Ingram officiating. A private graveside service will be held in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 10, 2020
