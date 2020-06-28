Virginia Minks

Virginia "Ginger" Minks Ginger went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 19th, 2020. Special thanks to everyone who stayed connected with her through phone calls and cards these past months. Ginger was born June 4, 1937 to Marjorie (Ewins) and Matthew Bohte, in Denver, Colorado. She married her high school sweetheart, Ervin, June 24, 1956, and was a military wife for 16 years. Ginger's faith was very important to her. She was a member of First Baptist Church, O'Fallon, since 1968 when she and Ervin returned from military duty in Japan. She served her church through music and kitchen ministries; leading and singing joyfully and feeding everyone. She has so many wonderful friends from FBCO. Ginger was very proud of her work as a sign language interpreter for students, retiring after 20 years working for Belleville District 118. Many special friendships came from those times. Ginger also has many good friends she met with over breakfast and diet coke! Ginger's greatest joy was her family. She drove for hours to be with family members across the country. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving, gathering with her sisters and all their family, a tradition of over 50 years. She loved her family names of Mom, Auntie Gin, Grandma Ginger, and especially Gigi! Ginger is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ervin; daughters Michelle (Dean) Wells of Bloomington, Indiana, and Marjorie Hibbard of Belleville; grandchildren Andrew Hibbard, Derek (Kassie) Wells, Bryan (Megan) Wells, Kevin (Brandon) Wells, and Dana (Trevor) Farkas; and six great-grandkids! Ginger is also survived by her sister Charline Freitag of Kansas, special sisters and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Patricia and brother-in-law Phil Ramer of Colorado and their son Nathan Ramer, brother-in-law Robert Freitag of Kansas, a granddaughter and a great granddaughter. Service: A celebration of her life is being planned for July 31, at First Baptist Church, O'Fallon.



