Virginia Morris Virginia Morris, nee Reader, 93, of Belleville, Illinois, born Tuesday, December 4, 1923, in, East St. Louis, died Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Virginia worked as a Secretary for Alcoa Aluminum Oar Company. She was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville and was involved in numerous organizations such as the Becky Kern Senior Tap Dancers, a volunteer for Black Knight Drum and Bugle Corp., a 50 year member of Queen City Chapter 697 O.E.S., and Alsiah Temple #29 Daughters of the Nile. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Selma, nee Hampsch, Reader. Surviving are her Son, James Douglas Morris of Belleville, IL Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com and memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital Visitation: Friends may call from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 8, 2019