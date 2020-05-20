Virginia Novack Virginia, nee Cox, Novack was born on August 6, 1923 in East St. Louis, IL to Rufus and Goldie, nee Stephenson, Cox. She married LaVerne Herzig in 1939 and they were divorced in 1946. She then married Theodore Novack in 1949. She died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Washington County Hospital in Nashville, IL. She had been a resident at Friendship Manor Nursing Home since 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; and all her siblings. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Jeanne Herzig of Addieville, IL; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Virginia's family would like to give a special thank you to Friendship Manor for their care and kindness, especially to Dawn and Nurse Donna. Per her request and with the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no service.