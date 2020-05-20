Virginia Novack
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Novack Virginia, nee Cox, Novack was born on August 6, 1923 in East St. Louis, IL to Rufus and Goldie, nee Stephenson, Cox. She married LaVerne Herzig in 1939 and they were divorced in 1946. She then married Theodore Novack in 1949. She died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Washington County Hospital in Nashville, IL. She had been a resident at Friendship Manor Nursing Home since 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; and all her siblings. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Jeanne Herzig of Addieville, IL; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Virginia's family would like to give a special thank you to Friendship Manor for their care and kindness, especially to Dawn and Nurse Donna. Per her request and with the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved