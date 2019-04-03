Home

Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Virginia Parker Virginia Parker, 97 of Granite City, IL passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Virginia was born on May 14, 1921 in Jones, TN; the daughter of the late George and Chlole (Markin) Stubblefield. Virginia was a member of Word of Life Tabernacle in Granite City and a loving homemaker. In her free time, Virginia enjoyed her days of sewing and quilting and will be remembered for all the special times she shared with her family and friends. Virginia is survived by and will be missed by her children; Lyle (Debbie) Parker of Granite City, John (Mary) Parker of Granite City, Neva Lucas-Ethington (Richard) of Pontoon Beach, Patricia (Jimmy) Matheny; grandchildren, Debra Stewart (Raymond), Edward Parker, Timothy Parker (Melissa Moore), Daniel Parker (Karla Crook), Sarah King (Ryan), Rachelle Matheny, James Matheny Jr. ; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband; John Wesley Parker; son, Gordon Neil Parker; grandson, Mark Parker; granddaughters, Lisa Parker and Kendall Zehnle; 4 brothers and 5 sisters. Service: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Virginia's life, services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Word of Life Tabernacle, 4870 Maryville Road in Granite City with Pastor Henry Crippen officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to Word of Life Tabernacle.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019
