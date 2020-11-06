1/1
Virginia Ripplinger
1922 - 2020
December 3, 1922 - November 3, 2020
Kirkwood , Missouri - Virginia, ne Toupnot, Ripplinger, 97, of Creve Coeur, MO formerly of Centreville, IL, died on November 3, 2020 at Manor Grove Nursing Home in Kirkwood, MO
She was the widow of George Ripplinger, Sr.
Surviving are 3 sons and daughters-in-law: George, Jr. and Terry of Belleville, IL; Dennis and Shelly of Webster Groves, MO; and Richard and Pamela of Seminole, FL; 4 Grandchildren, Jana Amann (Paul) and Dan (Rebecca) of Belleville and Nick (Alexis) and Samantha of Seminole; 6 great grandchildren, Austin of St. Louis, and Payton, Jacob, Brent and Chloe of Belleville and Jessica of Millstadt, IL along with 3 great 3 great great grandchildren, Anna, Logan and Baylee of Millstadt.
Visitation after 5pm on Monday, 11/9 at Kutis Funeral Home, 2906 Gravois, St. Louis. Burial at Jefferson Barracks Nat. Cemetery on 11/10.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice or a favorite charity;


Published in Belleville News-Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
NOV
10
Burial
Jefferson Barracks Nat. Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
