Virginia Ripplinger
December 3, 1922 - November 3, 2020
Kirkwood , Missouri - Virginia, ne Toupnot, Ripplinger, 97, of Creve Coeur, MO formerly of Centreville, IL, died on November 3, 2020 at Manor Grove Nursing Home in Kirkwood, MO
She was the widow of George Ripplinger, Sr.
Surviving are 3 sons and daughters-in-law: George, Jr. and Terry of Belleville, IL; Dennis and Shelly of Webster Groves, MO; and Richard and Pamela of Seminole, FL; 4 Grandchildren, Jana Amann (Paul) and Dan (Rebecca) of Belleville and Nick (Alexis) and Samantha of Seminole; 6 great grandchildren, Austin of St. Louis, and Payton, Jacob, Brent and Chloe of Belleville and Jessica of Millstadt, IL along with 3 great 3 great great grandchildren, Anna, Logan and Baylee of Millstadt.
Visitation after 5pm on Monday, 11/9 at Kutis Funeral Home, 2906 Gravois, St. Louis. Burial at Jefferson Barracks Nat. Cemetery on 11/10.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice or a favorite charity
;