Virginia Kovach Virginia Rose Kovach, 97, loyal wife and loving mother of five children, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19th. Virginia, a.k.a. "Ginnie," was born in Clinton, Indiana on December 5th, 1923 to Robert and Dorothy Barnes. Ginnie moved to Granite City when her divorced mother married Albert Daigger, who worked at the NESCO plant on Niedringhaus Avenue. While working as a clerk in a confectionary on Delmar Avenue, Ginnie met Alex Julius Kovach. They were married during WWII, and with Alex sent to fight in the South Pacific, she worked at a chemical plant in St. Louis to support the war effort. After the war, she took on the toughest job of all - being a great mom - and gave birth to three sons, Alex Jr., Edward, and Joseph, and two daughters, Judith and Aleta. Ginnie, who usually had a cup of coffee and a piece of candy nearby, was known for a terrific sense of humor, boundless energy, love of books, and a deep devotion to family. An expert at crochet, she made dozens of items valued at thousands of dollars. Virginia was preceded in death by husband Alex, and sons Alex Jr. and Joseph. She will be lovingly remembered by daughter Judith (Tony) Cline, son Edward (Oei), daughter Aleta Gibbs (Mike), eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America. Services: A memorial service will be held after coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Illinois. Burial will take place for immediate family at Sunset Hills Cemetery on Thursday, June 25, 2020. WOJSTROM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Granite City, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.