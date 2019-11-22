Home

Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
(618) 939-6121
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
8:00 AM
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
Maeystown, IL
View Map
1931 - 2019
Virginia Schwarze Obituary
Virginia Schwarze Virginia E. Schwarze, nee Kettler, 88, of Valmeyer, IL, died November 20, 2019, in St. Louis, MO. She was born February 26, 1931, in Columbia, IL. She is survived by her children Larry (Amy) Schwarze, Linda (Skip) Jenkins, Lyle (Zoe Ann) Schwarze, Lloyd (Margaret) Schwarze, Laurie (Mike) Brown, Lenny (Karen) Schwarze, and Lisa Schwarze; 16 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; sister Marlene Rusteberg; sisters-in-law Gloria Kettler and Elveria Miller; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends. Virginia enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and was an avid Cardinal fan. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur F. "Whip" Schwarze (married April 29,1951); parents Albert H. & Clara I. (nee Schmidt) Kettler; brothers Wilbert and Robert Kettler; sisters Esther Kettler and Darlene Dumstorff; She was a member of St. John UCC - Maeystown, IL, Maeystown Women's Fellowship, and past member of Monroe County Home Extension. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: , St. Johns Cemetery - Maeystown Visitation: Will be held at 2 PM to 8 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home and again at 8 AM until 9:15 AM Monday at Quernheim Funeral Home. Service: Will be held at 10 AM Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown, IL Pastor Patrick Poole officiating. Interment at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown, IL Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 22, 2019
