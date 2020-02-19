|
Virginia Voelkel Virginia R. Voelkel, nee Grissom, 97, of Belleville, IL, born December 24, 1922, in Pittsburgh, IL, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Virginia was a member of the Union United Methodist Church in Belleville, the United Methodist Women, and Daughters of the American Revolution. She was employed by the East St. Louis Academy of Beauty Culture. During WWII she worked as a spectroscope analyst at Aluminum Ore Company in East St. Louis. She was one of the original pie makers at "Marilyn's Pie Pantry." Virginia also worked part-time at the Sherwin Williams Paint Store with her husband Walter. In recent years, she volunteered at the church food pantry and the Shelter Shop in Belleville She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Walter B. Voelkel, whom she married March 15, 1947; her parents, James Franklin Grissom and Vesta Jane, nee Lawrence, Grissom; and two brothers, Lowell Grissom of West Frankfort and Kenneth Grissom of Belleville. She is survived by a son, Jim (Beverly) Voelkel of Belleville, a daughter, Sandra Schaller of Normal, IL, and a son, Steve (Joyce Many) Voelkel of Dunwoody, GA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Nathan (Jessy) Voelkel of O'Fallon, IL, Julie Voelkel of Eureka, MO, John Schaller of Los Angeles, CA, Jeffrey Schaller of Chicago, IL, Victoria (Mark) Sanders of Decatur, GA, Caleb Voelkel of Buffalo Creek, CO, and Miranda Voelkel Many of Dunwoody, GA. She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Matthew, Malikkih, Samuel, Oliver, Mason, and Cole; two sisters-in-law, Jewel Grissom of West Frankfort, IL, and Kathryn Grissom of Belleville, IL; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Earl and Carol Yarborough. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Union United Methodist Church in Belleville or Barnes-Jewish Hospital Transplant Unit, St. Louis, MO. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Union United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Union United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Dr. Joseph Scheets officiating. Burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020