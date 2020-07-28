1/1
Virginia Voland
Virginia Lee Voland Virginia "Ginny, Gigi" Lee (Blim) Voland, 88, a long-time resident of Belleville, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at home with family by her side. She was born October 9, 1931 in Belleville, IL to George Blim and Clovena Isselhardt. She married Gene Clinton Voland in Belleville, IL at St. Paul United Church of Christ on January 20, 1951. He preceded her in death on February 2, 1991. Ginny retired from Walmart after 27 years of service. Prior to that, she worked for Union Clothing and Carroll House, where she also modeled. In her younger days, she enjoyed going out dancing with her Father every Saturday night. Family and tradition meant so much to her. In her recent years, she and her son, Kelley, went out every Friday for "Belleville Night", as she called it. Trying out different restaurants and saying hello to every person she walked past. She loved being social and could start a conversation with anyone. She was a very loving and personable woman. Ginny also loved hosting family dinners and gatherings. She was an outstanding cook and baker. She spent many hours baking cakes and cookies for everyone she knew, including the guys who cut her lawn. She was so appreciative to those around her- eager to provide snacks, drinks, or cook you an entire meal on the spot. She is survived by her son, Kelley Voland; daughter in law, Dorothy "Sami" Voland; Stephanie (Michael) Kennedy; great-grandson, Nash Kennedy "Little Shrimp"; sister, Audrey (Fred) Buchman; two brothers, Donald Blim and Merle (Billie) Blim; brothers in law, Richard Arnold (Elaine Crawford) and Dave Larson; a great granddaughter, Hayley Stokes; along with many other nieces, nephews, and loving family members. In addition to her husband Gene, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Arnold and June Larson, a brother, Paul Blim; and her grandson, Milton "Buddy" Stokes II. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Family Hospice in Belleville, who took lovely care of her. Services: will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation: will be held from 10:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
