Virginia Weber Virginia Lee Weber, nee Hunter, 80, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Thursday, February 15, 1940 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Virginia was a district representative for the St. Louis Post Dispatch newspaper. She was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral Church in Belleville, IL and the Women of the Moose Chapter #53 Belleville/Swansea. She was preceded in death by her sons, Robert A. Holcomb and Brian W. Holcomb; father, Fred Hunter; mother, Loretta, nee Settle, Ferguson; brother, William Cannon and sister, Barbara Pirtle. Surviving are her husband, James J. Weber Sr. of Fairview Heights, IL; children, Brad (Susan) Holcomb of Belleville, IL, Mark (Dede Frazier) Holcomb of Belleville, IL, Kathleen (Derek) Dunmire of Imperial, MO, James (Maria Coste) Weber Jr. of NY, NY; grandchildren, Kristy (Russel) Mathis, Erin Holcomb, Emily Holcomb, Halie (Daniel) Seiffert, Melody Holcomb, Lydia Holcomb, Tyler Holcomb, Tiffany Holcomb, Zachary Dunmire and Elijah Dunmire; great grandchildren, Miles Mathis and Maddox Mathis. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the . Services: Private Family Service with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020