Virginia Whaley Virginia F. Whaley, 99 of Maryville, formerly of Madison, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Liberty Village in Maryville. Virginia was born on December 7, 1919 in Granite City, the daughter of the late Nick and Mary (Campieri) Lucido. Virginia was the first female supervisor at Tri City Grocery Store in Granite City and was a member of and the president of the Retail Clerks Union. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Madison and was well known for her cooking and embroidery talents. Virginia will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared together. Virginia is survived by and will be missed by her children; Gene E. (Darla) Whaley of Maryville, Illinois, James L. Whaley Jr. of Cape Girardeau, MO, Patricia Whaley of Granite City, IL; grandchildren, Scott (Julie) Debo, Gina (Tom) Petrunich, Deana (Jim) Holman; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Paskus and many other close family members and friends. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her grandson; Jeremy Hancock; 2 brothers and 5 sisters. Service: Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1621 10th Street in Madison with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial donations are suggested to Kellsie's Hope Foundation.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019