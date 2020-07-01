Vivian Broadwater Vivian Rhea Broadwater, 72, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:22 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home. She was born August 27, 1947 in Clarksville, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Morris R. Settle and Jewel V. (Littlejohn) Bennett. She married Gerald L. Broadwater on January 15, 1966 at the Niedringhaus United Methodist Church in Granite City and he survives. She was a 1965 graduate of Granite City High School. Vivian retired in 2009 from the Granite City Community Unit School District #9 after 23 years of dedicated service as a secretary at Webster and Lake Schools and at the Board of Education offices. She was a recent parishioner of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. Vivian was a gentle and loving wife, mother and grandmother who adored her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a fantastic cook who also enjoyed shopping, attending her grandchildren's many activities, time spent with her friends and vacationing at the happiest place on earth, Walt Disney World. Vivian will be remembered for the love she lavished on her family and all of the special moments they shared together. In addition to her beloved husband of over 54 years, she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Machele "Shelly" and Roger Knobeloch of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, Bret and Michelle Broadwater of Granite City; nine grandchildren, Kendall Knobeloch, Abigail Knobeloch, Riley Knobeloch, Brandon Broadwater, Devon Broadwater, Allison Broadwater, Aaron Broadwater, Peyton Broadwater and Mason Broadwater; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Diana Broadwater of Granite City; three half-sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen and Mark Perjack of Waterloo, Illinois, Sharon and John Gedville of Festus, Missouri and Linda and Gerald Spradlin of Hamilton, Ohio; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many dear friends. Service: Vivian deserves a beautiful tribute. However during these uncertain times a private visitation and funeral service on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City with Father Zachary Edgar officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. You may view the service livestream at www.irwinchapel.com at 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church or to a charity of one's choice and may be accepted at the funeral home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 1, 2020.