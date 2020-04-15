Vivian Gray Vivian J. Gray, 78, of Smithton, Illinois, passed away at 1:05 am, Monday, April 13, 2020 at Four Fountains in Belleville, Illinois. She was born to the late Theodore and Stella (nee Schmitt) Gebhart on August 12, 1941 in East St. Louis, Illinois. She had worked as an LPN a various places. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Freeburg, Illinois. Survivor include 4 children, Glenn (Karen) Gray Francesville, IN, Jeff (Laura) Gray Brighton, IL, Steven (Denise) Gray, Smithton, IL, Laurie (Robert) Campbel , Oviedo, FL, 1 Daughter-in-law: Cindy Gray, Collinsville, IL; 12 grandchildren, 12 greatgrand children; Several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. She was Preceded in death by Parents; 1 Son Brian K Gray; 3 Sisters Ima Jean Brown, Betty Lou Gebhart and Beverly Gebhart and 1 Grandchild. A Memorial Service will be held in Vivian's memory at a later date. A Private Graveside was held at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Memorials contributions can be made in Vivian's memory to Shriners Hospital for Children and memorials are being accepted at the Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud. Pechacek Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 15, 2020.