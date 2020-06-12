Vivian Gray Vivian J. Gray, 78, of Smithton, Illinois, passed away at 1:05 am, Monday, April 13, 2020 at Four Fountains in Belleville, Illinois. She was born to the late Theodore and Stella (nee Schmitt) Gebhart on August 12, 1941 in East St. Louis, Illinois. She had worked as an LPN a various places. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Freeburg, Illinois. Survivor include 4 children, Glenn (Karen) Gray Francesville, IN, Jeff (Laura) Gray Brighton, IL, Steven (Denise) Gray, Smithton, IL, Laurie (Robert) Campbel , Oviedo, FL, 1 Daughter-in-law: Cindy Gray, Collinsville, IL; 12 grandchildren, 12 greatgrand children; Several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. She was Preceded in death by Parents; 1 Son Brian K Gray; 3 Sisters Ima Jean Brown, Betty Lou Gebhart and Beverly Gebhart and 1 Grandchild. Service: Memorial Service for Vivan Joy Gray that was delayed by the COVID restrictions will be held on Saturday June 27th at 1pm at Faith Baptist Church 11 South Alton Street Freeburg, IL.



