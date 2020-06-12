Vivian Gray
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Gray Vivian J. Gray, 78, of Smithton, Illinois, passed away at 1:05 am, Monday, April 13, 2020 at Four Fountains in Belleville, Illinois. She was born to the late Theodore and Stella (nee Schmitt) Gebhart on August 12, 1941 in East St. Louis, Illinois. She had worked as an LPN a various places. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Freeburg, Illinois. Survivor include 4 children, Glenn (Karen) Gray Francesville, IN, Jeff (Laura) Gray Brighton, IL, Steven (Denise) Gray, Smithton, IL, Laurie (Robert) Campbel , Oviedo, FL, 1 Daughter-in-law: Cindy Gray, Collinsville, IL; 12 grandchildren, 12 greatgrand children; Several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. She was Preceded in death by Parents; 1 Son Brian K Gray; 3 Sisters Ima Jean Brown, Betty Lou Gebhart and Beverly Gebhart and 1 Grandchild. Service: Memorial Service for Vivan Joy Gray that was delayed by the COVID restrictions will be held on Saturday June 27th at 1pm at Faith Baptist Church 11 South Alton Street Freeburg, IL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved