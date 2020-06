VIVIAN BYNUM, Jeanette (Scheland), age 91, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Pontoon Baptist Church, Pontoon Beach, IL. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com