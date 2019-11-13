|
|
Vivian Raisler Vivian M. Raisler, nee Sommerlot, 90, of Belleville, IL, born November 14, 1928, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Vivian worked as a homemaker and was a devoted wife and mother. She worked for many years and was very active with the American Field Service Exchange Program. She spent many years sailing with her husband in the Valley Sailing Association on Alton Lake, MO. She enjoyed many years traveling with her family and many good times were spent at the "clubhouse" in Morse Mill, MO, with family and friends. Everyone will miss her great humor and her many stories. Mrs. Raisler was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Raisler whom she married in 1947 and who died on July 20, 2013; her parents, Raymond and Irene, nee McEwen, Sommerlot; a sister in infancy, Caroline; her grandparents; and a special aunt, Effie Sommerlot. Surviving are her daughter, Clarice L. (George) Kuch of Lebanon, IL; and her extended family, Angelica, Peter, and Viktoria Sabathiel, and Stefan Hietel, all of Krems, Austria, and many dear friends at the Esquiline Senior Apartment Community at The Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: According to Vivian's wishes, no formal services will be held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019