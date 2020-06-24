Vivian Volkmann

VOLKMANN- Vivian Ida Maude Volkmann, nee Corpstein, 91, died June 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. June 26, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. June 27, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. CDC guidelines will be in place. Services will be held at 10 a.m. June 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Arr. by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home.



