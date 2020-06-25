Vivian Volkmann Vivian Ida Maude Volkmann, nee Corpstein, 91, of Belleville, IL, born November 16, 1928, in Mascoutah, IL, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Volkmann was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. She enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lorraine Volkmann, whom she married on May 2, 1948, and who died on June 24, 2009; a daughter, Sharon Volkmann; a son, Kevin Volkmann; her parents, Oswald A. and Lena, nee Mueller, Corpstein; a sister, Gloria Hindermann; a brother in infancy, Orion Corpstein; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Surviving are two sons, Keith (Vikki) Volkmann of Swansea, IL, Gregory (Ceely) Volkmann of Belleville, IL; two godchildren, Larry Dauphin and Diane Hassebrock; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ron (Kathy) Volkmann, Audrey Hassebrock, and Dorothy (Wally) Weik; nieces, nephews, and cousins; and dear friends. The family would like to give special thanks to their friend and caregiver, Tiggre Hudson. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, or to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Chris Spelbring officiating. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 25, 2020.