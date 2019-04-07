Home

Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street P. O. Box 155
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Walda Friederich
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Walda Friederich Obituary
Walda Lee Friederich Walda Friederich, nee Kobler, 69, of Belleville, IL born Jan. 1, 1950 in Peoria, IL died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Mercy Rehab and Care Center, Swansea,IL. Lee was a homemaker. She is preceded in death by her parents, Waldo T. and Helen M., nee Tincher, Kobler, a brother Thomas Kobler and a sister, Peggy Warnke. Surviving are her husband, Ralph M. Friederich whom she married in Peoria, IL on June 13, 1970; a sister, Sally (Charles) Scherer of O'Fallon, IL; a brother, David (Jeannie) Kobler of Augusta, GA; also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S. 11th St., Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Visitation: Will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL with funeral services following the visitation. Funeral: Following the funeral service there will be a burial in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019
