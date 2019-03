Wallace Joe Smith Wallace Smith, 79, of Belleville, Illinois, born Friday, March 10, 1939, in Vandalia, IL, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Joe was the Past President for Steel Union Local #4804. He was a member of East Lodge # 504 AF & AM, Scottish Rite Bodies, Ainad Shrine, Past President of Ainad Drum Corp, and Southern Illinois Court #86 ROJ. He was a United States Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his Son, Kenneth Dean Smith. Parents, Harry Albert & Helen Marie, nee Hamilton, Smith 3 Brothers Donald J. Smith, Gail L. Smith, Sammy H. Smith, Sister, Helen Alberta Wooten. Surviving are his Wife of 62 years, Patricia, nee Stotts, Smith of Belleville, IL, 2 Sons, James Smith, Atlanta, GA, Samuel Smith of Maui, HI, Sister, Osceola K. (Kenneth) Mueller of O'Fallon, IL, Grandchildren, Eric J. Smith, Heather J. Smith, Great-Grandson, Ivan C. Randall, asd many nieces, nephews and cousin. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfhcom. In lieu of Flowers Memorials to . Visitation: Will be held from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Jester Walk through will be held at 7:13 pm followed by the Drum Corp. followed by the Masonic service at 7:30 pm. Services: Private Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri with honors.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary