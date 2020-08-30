Walter Roskowski Walter Allen Roskowski, 62, of O'Fallon, Ill., born August 29, 1957, at Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, Alaska, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Walter attended O'Fallon High School. He served in the United States Army from 1977-1980. He loved bowling, fishing and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Walter was a very giving and caring person that would help anyone in need. Surviving are his parents, Walter and Shirley Roskowski of O'Fallon, Ill.; children, Walter and Christina of Fairview Heights, Ill.; grandchildren, Mackenzie Roskowski of Belleville, Ill., Kadence Roskowski of New Athens, Ill. and Faith Roskowski of Wentsville, Mo.; his siblings, Toni Kimball and Patricia Roskowski of Collinsville, Ill.; Steve Roskowski of O'Fallon, Ill.; Bill Roskowski of Ashley, Ill.; Bruce Roskowski of O'Fallon, Ill.; Debbie Potter of Millersburg, Penn.; Walter is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A donation may be made in lieu of flowers to the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org
). Condolences may be left for Walter's family online at www.wfh-ofallon.com
. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. - Noon, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon. Funeral: A Graveside Service with military honors will be at 1 pm, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo. (Masks required). Anyone caring to join the procession is welcome and must meet at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 for a 12:15 p.m. departure. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois.