Walter Becker Walter Becker, Jr., 93, of Belleville, IL, born September 30, 1926, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Becker was a foreman for Monsanto before his retirement. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL. Walter was also a member of the Freeburg Mason's Lodge # 418, the American Legion Post #550, the Belleville Senior Citizens Club, and the former Boots and Slippers Square Dance Club. Walter was a United States Air Force and Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Edna O., nee Walker, Becker, whom he married on October 7, 1950, and who died on July 3, 2016; his parents, Walter J. and Luella, nee Mank, Becker; and a sister Ruth Pulvierenti. Surviving are his two sons, Jay (Genevieve) Becker of Oviedo, FL, and Gary (Teresa) Becker of Smithton, IL; one daughter, Bonnie (Richard) Russavage, of Festus, MO; seven grandchildren, Lesia Becker (Alicia Alexander), Andrew (Jennifer) Becker, Joseph (Rene') Becker, Lindsey Smith (Joel Prior) Patrick (Anais) Becker, Jill (Terry) Graves, and Julie (Braden) Roth; thirteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Home Instead Senior Care -Belleville, or to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020.