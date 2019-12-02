|
|
Walter Braun Jr. Walter C. "Bus" Braun, Jr., 92, of Belleville, IL, born February 15, 1927, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, November 28, 2019, in Anna, IL. Before his retirement, Mr. Braun was the owner and operator of Bus Braun Realty Co. Later, he worked for Camelot Realty. In earlier days, he also owned the Belleville Pet Shop and local bars on Main Street in Belleville. Walter was an avid golfer and fisherman. Mr. Braun was a World War II United States Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter C. Sr., and Florence, nee Lauer, Braun; a daughter, Deborah Braun; a sister, Rita (Ed) Daniel; and four brothers, Howard (Sancy), Cyril (Helen), Ermin, and William Braun. Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Ann C., nee Kegley, Braun, whom he married on August 26, 1978; his children, Steve M. (Paula) Braun, Rebecca A. (Charles) Mangum, Teresa D. (fiancé, Greg Bennett) Hoyt, and Joseph R. Jr. (Mary) Lamie; eight grandchildren, Max Mangum, Ryan (fiancée, Kate Riley) Hoyt, Jack Lamie, Sean Hoyt, Reid Lamie, Chris Mangum, Tommy (Rebecca) Mangum, and Nicholas (Moria) Mangum; a great-grandson, Leon Hoyt; four sisters-in-law, Betty Braun, Mary Braun, Alma Hubble, and Rosemary (Ronnie) Poskas; three brothers-in-law, Byron (Barbara) Kegley, Joe (Debra) Kegley, and Tom Kegley, Jr.; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives that all brought great joy to his life. The family would like to give special thanks to the caring and loving staff of the Illinois Veterans' Home of Anna, IL, for all of their compassion during Bus' stay. They would also like to give special thanks to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Marion, IL, and to his caregivers, Alicia Heinemeyer, Eric Marlett, and Kawoun Cooper. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois Veterans' Home of Anna, 792 North Main Street, Anna, IL, 62906, or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, December 2, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, December 2, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Fr. James Thomas officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 2, 2019