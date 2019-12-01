Home

Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 233-3110
Walter Gregory Obituary
Walter Gregory Walter Charles Gregory, 91, of Caseyville, IL passed away on November 26, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Vinnie Gregory; his wife, Shirley Gregory; siblings, Robert (Betty) Gregory, Wanda (John) Steinheimer, Leland (Lou) Gregory, Mary (Jose) Franco, and Nancy (John) Connor. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Bernard) Heintz; grandchildren, Samuel, Evan, and Morgan Heintz; and his sister, Ruth (the late Pepe) Manso. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend. Walter loved to travel all over the United States and enjoyed spending time outdoors. Though he was afflicted at a very young age with a virus which caused the loss of his hearing, nothing would hold him back and he led a very full and rich life. In his youth, he was very active in athletics and was an accomplished basketball player. He became the President of the IL Deaf Club and was a father figure to many. Walter loved to socialize and was always the life of the party. His feisty spirit and loving energy will be missed. Memorials are appreciated to the IL School for the Deaf and expressions of condolence are encouraged at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Service: Friends may visit on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Pkwy W, Belleville, IL 62223. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019
