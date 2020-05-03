Walter Hamant Walter William Hamant, 91, of Belleville, Illinois passed away on April 29, 2020. Walter was a member of Christ United Church of Christ, and a proud veteran of the United States Army. Walter's passions included going to races as a photographer, the St. Louis Auto Racing Fan Club, which he had helped co-found and was a lifetime member, and family vacations spent at the Indianapolis 500, where he would use his pit passes to get as close to the action as possible. Walter was the type of man who made friends everywhere he went, and his humor and caring ways will truly be missed. Walter spent his professional career as the Shipping and Receiving Supervisor at Marsh Stencil Machine Company, Belleville, IL where he worked until his retirement in 1996. Walter is preceded in death by his: parents, Ferdinand and Evelyn Hamant; Stepmother, Melba Kuhn; and sister-in-law, Roberta Lisch. Left to carry Walter in their hearts are his wife, Doris Hamant of 66 years; daughter, Cathy (Gary) Bach; grandchild, Maxwell "Max" Bach; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Darlene & Jim Gill; Betty Jensen, and Robert Lisch; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Walter by donating to the Belleville Area Humane Society. One fond memory Wally and Doris had together was baking goods for BAHS Fundraiser Bake Sales. Animals always held a special place in Walter's heart, and the family wants to continue to do good for such an amazing organization, which Wally and Doris were both lifetime members. Thank you to his neighbors, who were always there to help in whatever ways were neededshoveling snow, taking out the trash, and bringing over some yummy chicken noodle soup. There will be a private graveside service in his honor, in which he will be bestowed military funeral honors.





