Walter Johannsen
1927 - 2020
Walter Johannsen Walter Dale Johannsen, 92, of Swansea, IL, born December 17, 1927, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Aviston Countryside Manor, Aviston, IL. Walter was a mechanical draftsman who retired from Granite City Steel. Mr. Johannsen loved woodworking and refinishing furniture. Walter enjoyed staying active by playing golf, bowling, tennis, and cards. He also loved to go camping. He was a United States Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by a son, Eric Stephan Johannsen; his parents, Walter and Rena, nee Homme, Johannsen; and a brother, Wayne B. (Marie) Johannsen. Surviving are his loving wife of almost 70 years, Doris J. nee Fallon, Johannsen, whom he married August 26, 1950; two daughters, Linda Karin (Kenneth) Darr and Kristine Elizabeth (Don) Schneider; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Jo Johannsen; eight grandchildren, Kimberley (Loren) Cook, Amy (Christopher) Koudelka, Kristopher (Kristen) Darr, Julie (Dave) Irby, Kevin (Jen) Darr, Kyle Darr, Lindsay (Gary) Craig, and Elise Hassall; 16 great-grandchildren, Sydney, Shelby, and Sarah Cook, Kenzie and Cooper Koudelka, Ean and Emmie Darr, Paige Irby, Patrick Donohue, Kevin, Harrison, and Lucas Darr, Rae Ellen, Dean, and Walter Craig, and Ayva Morrill; and a niece, Barbara Kendell. The Johannsen family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff on the memory unit at Cedar Trails and Hospice of Southern Illinois for the wonderful care they gave Walter. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, the Alzheimer's Association, or to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: According to Walter's wishes, cremation services were held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
