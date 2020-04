Or Copy this URL to Share

JOHNSTON - Walter L. Johnston, 96, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. Private graveside services will be held at O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, IL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.

