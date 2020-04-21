Walter Johnston
Walter L. Johnston Walter L. Johnston, age 96, of O'Fallon, IL passed from this life on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Highland, IL. He was born October 18, 1923 in East St. Louis, IL. Walter graduated from East St. Louis High School in 1941 and was a resident of O'Fallon since 1949. He was a retired machinist and a veteran of the U.S. Navy in the Pacific theater during WWII. Walter enjoyed many hobbies and was a gifted craftsman, but he especially enjoyed his vacation home at Lake Kinkaid. His competitive spirit loved boat racing and hockey. Hewas a life member of O'Fallon VFW Post 805, Masonic Lodge #576, O'Fallon Order of the Eastern Star, Intl Assn of Machinists, and a past member of the St. Louis Outboard Drivers Assn. Walter was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Bonita V. Johnston nee Beeler; daughter, Gina K. Bailor nee Johnston; son-in-law, Jerry A. Johnston; parents, Fred and Flora (nee Popejoy) Johnston; granddaughter, Stephanie Gotto nee Johnston; and brother, James Johnston. Surviving are his children, Judith A. Johnston of Trenton, IL, Gerald W. (Marilyn S.) Johnston of Oakville, MO; grandchildren, Matthew (Beth), Melanie, Joseph, Jeffrey, and Elizabeth (Michael) Kraatz; sister-in-law, Phyllis Johnston; 11 great-grandchildren; and nieces, great neighbors and many dear friends. Memorials may be made to DAV.org/site/Donation2?17143.donation=form1&df_id=17143&mfc_pref=T&lvl=monthly&n=Walter%20Johnston" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_DAV">Disabled American Veterans (DAV), WWII National Museum in New Orleans, or O'Fallon Masonic Lodge #576, AF&AM. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com Service: Private graveside services will be held at O'Fallon City Cemetery and a celebration of Walter's life will be held at a date to be determined.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020.
