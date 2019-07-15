|
WALTER LEWIS- Walter "Wally" M. Lewis, age 78, of Troy, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away July 13, 2019 at Aspen Creek Memory Care in Troy, IL. Visitation will be from 11a.m.-1p.m.on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Funeral services will follow at 1p.m. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 15, 2019