Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
View Map
WALTER LEWIS- Walter "Wally" M. Lewis, age 78, of Troy, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away July 13, 2019 at Aspen Creek Memory Care in Troy, IL. Visitation will be from 11a.m.-1p.m.on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Funeral services will follow at 1p.m. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 15, 2019
