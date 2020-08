LOUVIER - Walter F. Louvier, 93 of Carlyle, passed away August 23, 2020. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 4-7pm. Military honors will conclude the visitation at 7pm. Burial at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights at a later date. Please wear a facemask if you can, follow social distance recommendations, and refrain from handshakes and hugs.



