Walter Mackevicius Walter Mackevicius, 95, of Swansea, Illinois, born September 28, 1924, in Kaunas, Lithuania, passed away, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Walter proudly served the Lithuanian Army during WWII in their attempt to defeat Russia. He immigrated to the United States on July 4, 1950 and gained his citizenship on December 10, 1956. He dedicated much of his life to the Boy Scouts of America. He joined the Boy Scouts of Lithuania in April 1933 and joined the Boy Scouts of America in April 1964. Through the years Walter, achieved many positions and ranks, including Cub Master, Committeeman, Scoutmaster, Explorer Advisor, Unit Commissioner, and lastly becoming a member of the Council and Camping Committees. He also served three years as the Camp Commissioner at Camp Joy. He won the District Award of Merit in 1978, received the Woodbadge, the Silver Beaver Award, and the Bronze Pelican award. He retired, after 25 years of service with A & P warehouse in Sauget, Illinois. He was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints. He was a gun safety instructor and volunteer firefighter with Villa Hills Fire Department. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. However, through all the accomplishments and all of the awards, his family was his pride and joy. He was a loving family man that will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mackevicius, nee Hargraves; his daughter, Monica Hernandez; his parents, Alexandras and Jadvyga, nee Jotka, Mackevicius; and his sister, Bernice. Surviving to cherish his memory are his children, Walter D. Mackevicius, of Belleville, Illinois, Loretta R. Mackevicius, of Swansea, Illinois, and Aleta L. (Gerald) Korba, of Swansea, Illinois; his grandchildren, Shawn Forker, Lindsey Mackevicius, and James (Stacy) Korba; great grandchildren, Liam, Taylor, Adyline, and Evelyn; a sister in Lithuania, Aldona; his special friend, Mary Froshour; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Memorials are appreciated to the family or donor's choice. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com
. Visitation: Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge 1221, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea, IL 62226. (Due to COVID restrictions, Masks are required and social distancing is expected, building capacity is 50 at a time.)