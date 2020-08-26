Walter Menner Walter Charles Menner, 92 years of Millstadt, IL, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, IL. He was born May 3, 1928, in Columbia. IL. Walter proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a mechanic for Pennsylvania Truck Lines. He had a lifelong passion in fixing and building things, including many wonderful woodworking projects he created for the home and for others. He was a long time and active member of St. James Catholic Church. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus in Millstadt, serving a term as Grand Knight. Surviving are his wife, Helen Menner, nee Hildebrand, his six children, Lynn (Gene) Hofstetter of Camdenton, MO, Karen (Joe) Orsa of Millstadt, IL, Roger Menner of Richmond, VA, Joan (David) Kilman of Colorado Springs, CO, Tom (Diana) Menner of Red Bud, IL, Ron (Sue) Menner of Pawcatuck, CT, his brother, Earl (Jane) Menner of Columbia, IL, his brother-in-law, Donald (Helen) Hildebrand. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles H. and Amelia, nee Toejnes, Menner, and his sister Marian Keim. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. James Catholic School Annual Fund or American Heart Association
460 N. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63141. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com
. Visitation: will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at St. James Parish Center in Millstadt, IL. Funeral: Mass will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the St. James Parish Center with Monsignor Marvin Volk, officiating. Interment will follow in the St. James Catholic Cemetery in Millstadt, Illinois. Masks are required and the family appreciates your cooperation. Leesman Funeral Home Millstadt