Walter Mizulski Walter E. "Boots" Mizulski, age 93, of Collinsville, IL, born on October 19, 1926 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his residence. Boots was a United States Navy Veteran and served in WWII. He worked as a USDA Meat Inspector at the National Stockyards for 28 years. Boots was a member of the Polish American War Veterans (PAWV) and was the treasurer for many years. He was an avid bowler and later became a more avid golfer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly A. Mizulski, nee, Wrischnik; his son, Paul "Marty" Martin Mizulski; his parents, Stefan and Veronica Mizulski, nee, Kmiecik; and his siblings, Edwards Mizulski, Jo Anne Drag and Lorraine Stites. Boots is survived by his children, Mark (Martha) Mizulski of Collinsville, IL, and Michelle Mizulski of Collinsville, IL; his 5 grandsons, Lucas, Jacob, Paul, Sean and Trent; his seven great-grandchildren; and his sister, Gert Stelmacki of St. Charles, MO. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Memorials are preferred to Polish American War Veterans (PAWV). Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is pending and will be held at a later date at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, Maryville, IL. Burial of his cremated remains with military honors will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 17, 2020.