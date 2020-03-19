|
Walter Allen Roskowski Walter Allen Roskowski, 62, of O'Fallon, Ill., born August 29, 1957, at Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, Alaska, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Walter attended O'Fallon High School. He served in the United States Army from 1977-1980. He loved bowling, fishing and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Walter was a very giving and caring person that would help anyone in need. Surviving are his parents, Walter and Shirley Roskowski of O'Fallon, IL; children,Walter and Christina of Fairview Heights, IL; grandchildren, Mackenzie Roskowski of Belleville, IL., Kadence Roskowski of New Athens, IL. and Faith Roskowski of Wentsville, Mo.; his siblings, Toni Kimball and Patricia Roskowski of Collinsville, IL.; Steve Roskowski of O'Fallon, IL.; Bill Roskowski of Ashley, Ill.; Bruce Roskowski of O'Fallon, IL; Debbie Potter of Millersburg, Penn.; Walter is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A donation may be made in lieu of flowers to the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org). Condolences may be left for Walter's family online at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Service: All services will be delayed and will be announced when scheduled. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 19, 2020