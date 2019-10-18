|
Walter Whitaker Walter R. Whitaker, 40, of O'Fallon, Illinois, born May 12, 1979 in Belleville, Illinois, passed away, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. Wally was a graduate of O'Fallon Township High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. While serving he was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal, National Defense Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal and was an Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialists. From the time he could walk, he wanted play anything with a ball and enjoyed playing soccer, baseball and golf. He was an avid St. Louis sports fan, watching his Cardinals and his Blues raise championship trophies alongside his sons. He lived for his two boys and was a loving father, son, brother, and friend, who will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Walter and Josephine, nee Pope, Whitaker; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Geraldine, nee Vandever, Justus; his sister, Heather Marie Scott, nee Whitaker; and an uncle, David Whitaker. Surviving to cherish his memory are his father, Walter J. (Sharon Decker) Whitaker; his mother, Sandra Justus; his two sons, Landon and Lucas Whitaker; his lifelong friend and mother of his children, Yumi Whitaker, nee Blackburn; sisters, April Emig, Shelley Gavin, Brandy (David) Wills, and Tiffany (Jesse) Cannon; a brother-in-law, Ryan Scott; his niece, Kristen Emig; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials are appreciated to The Gary Sinise Foundation for wounded Veterans. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Ridenour officiating. Interment will be held privately in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019