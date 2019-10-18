Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
(618) 233-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Whitaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Whitaker

Send Flowers
Walter Whitaker Obituary
Walter Whitaker Walter R. Whitaker, 40, of O'Fallon, Illinois, born May 12, 1979 in Belleville, Illinois, passed away, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. Wally was a graduate of O'Fallon Township High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. While serving he was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal, National Defense Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal and was an Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialists. From the time he could walk, he wanted play anything with a ball and enjoyed playing soccer, baseball and golf. He was an avid St. Louis sports fan, watching his Cardinals and his Blues raise championship trophies alongside his sons. He lived for his two boys and was a loving father, son, brother, and friend, who will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Walter and Josephine, nee Pope, Whitaker; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Geraldine, nee Vandever, Justus; his sister, Heather Marie Scott, nee Whitaker; and an uncle, David Whitaker. Surviving to cherish his memory are his father, Walter J. (Sharon Decker) Whitaker; his mother, Sandra Justus; his two sons, Landon and Lucas Whitaker; his lifelong friend and mother of his children, Yumi Whitaker, nee Blackburn; sisters, April Emig, Shelley Gavin, Brandy (David) Wills, and Tiffany (Jesse) Cannon; a brother-in-law, Ryan Scott; his niece, Kristen Emig; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials are appreciated to The Gary Sinise Foundation for wounded Veterans. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Ridenour officiating. Interment will be held privately in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.