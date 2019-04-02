Wanda Leatrice (Gibbs) Renicke Chandler Wanda Chandler, 93, of Granite City, Illinois passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Presbyterian Manor in Farmington, Missouri. She was born May 22, 1925 in Cornwall, Missouri, a daughter of the late Frank and Bertha (Huggins) Gibbs. She married Robert Albert Renicke on October 22, 1945 and he passed away on August 31, 1994. She later married Elvis A. "Hap" Chandler on December 22, 1996 and he passed away on May 31, 2013. She was a faithful member of the Granite City First Assembly of God Church. She had a love for music and enjoyed playing the piano and singing and had a gift for decorating cakes and cooking. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Dennis Elledge of St. Charles, Missouri; two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Patricia Renicke II of Jerseyville and Marc and Nancy Renicke of Annapolis, Missouri; six grandchildren and spouses, Lisa Vrable, Jessica and Joe Clauser, James and Jennifer Miller, Bryan and Jerrica Santel, Christopher Elledge and fianc‚, Amanda Calhoun and Corey and Dianne Elledge; eleven great grandchildren; a sister, Marie Gibbs of Farmington, Missouri; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved parents and both husbands, she was preceded in death by twelve siblings. Memorials may be made to Granite City First or to Heart and Soul Hospice of Farmington and may be accepted at the funeral home. Visitation: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 5-8p.m. Funeral: services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Irwin Chapel with Reverend Rich Smallie officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.



