Wanda Crumpton Wanda Crumpton, 47, passed away on February 16, 2019 at her residence. She was raised in East St. Louis, IL and was a graduate of Ofallon Township High School class of 1989. She was preceded in death by her father William Lannom. She is Survived by her loving Husband Larry Crumpton of St Louis, MO; her mother Clara Lannom of Caseyville; One daughter, Haley Kapp of Belleville IL; Sister Tonia Whitlock (Lannom) Maryville, half brother William Lannom Jr (Kim), Half-sister Faith Lannom; Nephews Austin Lannom, Darion King, Joshua Wheeler, Drake Lannom, Ava Lannom-Gillum Brandon Lannom, Mathew Lannom, Logan Lannom and Great Nephew Joseph Wheeler. In lieu no flowers, memorials may be made to her sister Tonia Whitlock. Visitation: Will be held at Michael's Funeral Home, 5930 Southwest Ave on Feb 23, 2019 from 2pm-6pm.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019