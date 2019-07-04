Wanda Flowers Wanda L. Flowers, 86 years, of Millstadt, IL, passed away on July 1, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. She was born February 24, 1933, in Ellington, MO, daughter of the late Allen E. and Stella, nee Rodermann, Dace. She was married to the late Marion Leroy Flowers. They were married June 14, 1952, in Piggot, AR. He had passed away October 3, 2017. Wanda was a charter member of Zion Baptist Church, St. Louis, MO. She was involved and supported her church's outreach and missions throughout the state. Her hobbies included camping, fishing, gardening, and researching the family genealogy. Wanda's family time, especially with her great-grandchildren was a joy. Surviving are four sons, Don (Diane) Flowers of Millstadt, IL, David (Sue) Flowers of Oceanside, CA, Steve (Yvonne) Flowers of Millstadt, IL, and Michael Flowers of Dupo, IL; grandchildren, Dan (Megan), Jarred (Shannon), Josh (Carmen), Jacob (Julie), and Justin (Abby) Flowers, Jenna (Kevin) Christopher, Linda (Paul) Haisty, B.J. (Allison) Hutchinson, Nathan (Mike) Flowers, Dawn Menke, and David (Shanelle) Huffmann; 19 great-grandchildren, two brothers, George 'Pete' (Dorothy) Dace of Millstadt, IL, and Honace (Arbie) Dace of Excelsior Springs, MO, along with other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her son, Larry Flowers; daughters-in-law, Teresa Flowers and Joni Flowers; grandchild, Dean Hutchinson Flowers, and two brothers, Amos and Robert Dace. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Zion Baptist Church, 3485 Baumgartner Rd., St. Louis, MO, 63129. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 6, at the funeral home, with Pastor Dennis Baker, officiating. Interment will follow in the Valhalla Gardens Of Memory, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 4, 2019