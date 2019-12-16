|
|
Wanda R. Lovitt Wanda R. Lovitt of Belleville, IL., born January 14, 1926, in Ullin, IL., passed away peacefully December 13, 2019. Wanda grew up in Ullin, IL. and graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale with a degree in both Home Economics and Special Education. A member of First Baptist Church in Anna, IL., she attended St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, IL after relocating to Belleville in 1992 upon retirement from Tri-County Special Education Association where she taught for 25 years. A member of Memorial Hospital Auxiliary in retirement, Wanda enjoyed volunteering as a "pink lady" for 20 plus years as well as working part time as a senior companion. Wanda had many interests and hobbies. She was fond of traveling with family and friends and especially loved history and ancestry. She had a wonderful sense of humor and left a legacy of love for her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy E. and Lois A., nee Dillow, Mowery; brother, Roy Bruce Mowery , and a sister, Violet Eddleman. Surviving are her three children, Connie Darnell (Don) of Belleville, IL, Harlan Lovitt (Nancy) of Jackson, Mo., and Gina (Steve) Stolton of Mt. Prospect, IL.; two granddaughters, Erin (Adam) Hallihan nee Darnell of Naperville, IL., and Gabriell Stolton of Mt. Prospect, IL; and two great grandchildren, Emerson Reese Hallihan, and Finnegan Mathews Hallihan of Naperville, IL. Wanda is also survived by many treasured family and friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the St. Johns Cemetery in Dongola, IL. or Cedarhurst Activities Fund/ Attention: Activities Director Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at First United Presbyterian Church Chapel in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at First United Presbyterian Church Chapel, with Pastor Rob Dyer officiating. Interment will be held at St John's Church & Cemetery, Dongola, IL at 3:30 pm.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 16, 2019