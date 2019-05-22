|
Wanda Radisic Wanda Mae Radisic, 96, of East St. Louis, born March 20, 1923, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Wanda was a World War II veteran of the Marine Corp where she achieved the rank of Corporal. Wanda is survived by her son Robert S. Columbo; daughter in law, Carol Columbo; nephews, Don (Kimberly) Johnson; Robert L. Columbo; Steven Gramlisch; niece, Tanya Wright; great-nephew, Trevor Israel; and her beloved dog, Tasha. Service: In honor of her wishes there will be no funeral services. Wanda will be laid to rest at a later date at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 22, 2019