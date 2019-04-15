|
|
Warda F. Faith Wanda Faith, 89, of Granite City passed away April 12, 2019 at Granite Nursing & Rehab Center. Born to Hansel Kelcy Robinson and Mamie (McClard) Robinson, both deceased, in Dexter, MO on February 14, 1930. She is survived by Daughter Charlotte Faith of Granite City, Illinois, Sister Wilma Clodfelter of Grand Blanc, Michigan, Edith (Charles) Gardner of Edwardsville, Illinois, Diane Beggs of Jackson, Missouri and Brother Hansel Robinson of Branson, Missouri. She is also survived by 1 Grand Daughter and 1 Great Grand Son. Wanda was preceded in death by her Son Edward Faith, Sister Hattie Bennett, Mary Staggs, and her Parents. Visitation: 11 am - 1 pm Monday April 15, 2019 at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City, Illinois Funeral: 1 pm Monday April 15, 2019 at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City, Illinois with burial at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to the family, care of the funeral home. THOMAS SAKSA FUNERAL HOME, GRANITE CITY, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 15, 2019