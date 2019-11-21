Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warren Ebel Obituary
Warren Ebel Warren Ebel, 81, of Belleville, IL, born January 9, 1938, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mr. Ebel was a City of Belleville employee. He served in the Missouri National Guard and was a member of the Belleville Gear Jammers. Warren never met a stranger. He made many friends and enjoyed his frequent visits to his favorite local hangouts including; the Belleville McDonalds and Cutter's Bar & Grill. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernhard and Mabel, nee Haas, Ebel; four brothers, Robert Ebel, Bernhard (Delores) Ebel II, Wilbert Ebel and Elmer (JoAnn) Ebel; and four sisters, Vernell (Henry "Hank") Hangsleben, Shirley (Jean) Lougeay, Melba Wildy, and Alice (Carl) Bohnenstiehl. Surviving are a brother-in-law, Jack Wildy; a sister-in-law, Judy Ebel; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many dear friends. Memorials may be made to the , the , or to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Private burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019
