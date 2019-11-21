|
Warren Ebel Warren Ebel, 81, of Belleville, IL, born January 9, 1938, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mr. Ebel was a City of Belleville employee. He served in the Missouri National Guard and was a member of the Belleville Gear Jammers. Warren never met a stranger. He made many friends and enjoyed his frequent visits to his favorite local hangouts including; the Belleville McDonalds and Cutter's Bar & Grill. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernhard and Mabel, nee Haas, Ebel; four brothers, Robert Ebel, Bernhard (Delores) Ebel II, Wilbert Ebel and Elmer (JoAnn) Ebel; and four sisters, Vernell (Henry "Hank") Hangsleben, Shirley (Jean) Lougeay, Melba Wildy, and Alice (Carl) Bohnenstiehl. Surviving are a brother-in-law, Jack Wildy; a sister-in-law, Judy Ebel; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many dear friends. Memorials may be made to the , the , or to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Private burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019