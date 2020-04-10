|
Warren Johnson Warren Joel Johnson, also known as "Joe Joe," passed away. He was a resident of Madison Heights, Michigan, formerly of East St. Louis, Illinois. Services were held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Warren was born on December 12, 1969 in Detroit, Michigan to parents Jacqueline F. (nee Gandy) Johnson and Willie Johnson. Local services and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Warren was a 1988 graduate of Assumption High School in East St. Louis and a graduate of Bethune-Cookman College in Daytona Beach, Florida. Before settling in Michigan, Warren was an active member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East St. Louis, Illinois and an active member of Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Illinois as Past Worshipful Master of Joppa Lodge #79, Deputy Grand Master of 4th District MWPHGLIL and Tyree Consistory #64. At the time of his death, Warren was an employee of the State of Michigan's Department of Human Services in Pontiac, Michigan.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020